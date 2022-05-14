As a lifelong citizen of Daviess County, I support Michael King as county commissioner for the central district.
I have known Michael King for several years now and found him to be a smart businessman. I have dealt with Michael on various projects and have seen firsthand his concern for his clients and their needs.
I feel that he will give the citizens of Daviess County good leadership and a voice in local government. That is why I am supporting Michael King for Daviess County commissioner, central district.
Gerald O'Bryan
Founder of O'Bryan Contracting
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.