I attended an "education forum" on June 25 at Kentucky Wesleyan College about the courthouse statue. I thought I knew quite a bit about the statue, but I wanted to learn more.
The speakers were all one-sided and most, if not all, were liberals. Limited comments were accepted or welcomed from the public, especially from any wishing to present opposing views. This forum was a joke and an embarrassment to all the sponsors.
Years ago, I was a presenter at KWC during forums on two major issues. Large crowds were present, and both sides were allowed to ask questions. The audience got a fair and balanced view from opposing sides. It’s sad, but not surprising, that KWC, Brescia, OCTC and WKU are bowing to political correctness.
Gary Boswell
Owensboro
