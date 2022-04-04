I’m writing in response to Senate Bill 83, which was recently passed in the Kentucky legislature. It’s referred to as the transgender sports ban. This bill is not necessary and a waste of time.
The bill, since it passed and is now waiting for Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature, effectively bans trans women from playing on the sports teams they want to play on. What Republicans fail to recognize is the fact that scientific studies have been done that show that transgender women hold zero physical advantage over cisgender women.
In fact, a year after being on hormone replacement therapy, trans women have the same strength as their cisgender female counterparts.
What the state legislature should focus on instead of passing LGBTQ discrimination laws is the child abuse rate. Currently, Kentucky ranks fifth in the country in reported child abuse.
The legislature needs to stop the hate of the LGBTQ community and start representing all Kentuckians equally.
Emma Latta
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.