The Confederate monument is a historic statue at the corner of the Daviess County Courthouse in Owensboro. The monument was placed in 1900 by the John. C. Breckinridge Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy after several years of fundraising.
The statue has been there for more than 120 years. Some people want it removed because of their hatred and racism. Let's put the statue on the ballot and let the people of Daviess County decide its fate.
This is for the soldiers that died in the Civil War. It has been nearly 160 years since the Civil War ended, and it will always be a part of our history; no one can change that. Confederate monuments (flags included) are honorable and legitimate, and most people don't understand what the flag stands for.
The Civil War abolished the feelings of pain and rejection from slaves and slavery. The flags and monuments were legitimate banners of a nation and symbolized the struggle to preserve individual liberty. The South had no desire in conquering Washington D.C., only to be left alone.
Joseph Martin
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.