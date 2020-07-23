Trump oblivious to what’s going on
Donald Trump was on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace so that would mean a lot of you people who voted for Trump heard him bragging about taking a cognitive reasoning test. Since you voted for Trump, I’m going to assume that you, like him, do not really understand what that means. If you fail a cognitive reasoning test, it means you are incognizant, the definition of which is: in·cog·ni·zant /inˈkäɡnəzənt/ adjectiveFORMAL — lacking knowledge or awareness. “Before my arrest, I was incognizant of the prison-industrial complex.” Similar: unaware, unconscious, oblivious, ignorant, unmindful, unknowing, unsuspecting, unenlightened, nescient. Opposite: aware
What this means is that for the second time, the people around the president of the United States have asked him to take a test because they are not sure that he is aware of what is happening around him. So if you people are as oblivious to what is going on around you as the president of the United States is, you need to put on your MAGA hat and get your hind end down to Republican headquarters so you can get your Trump in 2020 sign.
Mike King
Owensboro
Time to change the Red Devil name
Since our nation is on the topic of name changing, I have a local suggestion; let’s get rid of the name Red Devils for Owensboro High School.
Why would we ever want our public school to have a nickname after the worst being in the universe? Whether you believe or not in the devil, doesn’t matter. According to Wikipedia, “A devil is the personification of evil as it is conceived in many and various cultures and religious traditions.” Why would we want this promoted or advocated among any group but especially our youth? The definition of evil according to Wikipedia, “Evil, in a general sense, is the opposite or absence of good.” It is offensive to many and no parent wants their kids to be devils or the personification of evil. It is time to change the name.
Mike Edge
Owensboro
Log In
