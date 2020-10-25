Dana Kepley is correct about middle-income seniors having income disparity when trying to rent affordable housing — prestige facilities versus Owensboro/Daviess County senior living facilities (Readers Write, M-I 10/7).
Why can't seniors in this income gap be able to rent at fair trade rules to accommodate their annual income. Just a thought!
Larry McElroy
Owensboro
