Lighting up green is the least we can do
I decided to take a drive through downtown Owensboro to see how many businesses and government buildings were being lit in green to honor those who have suffered and/or died with COVID-19.
Other than the Daviess County courthouse, RiverPark Center and Owensboro Symphony office, there were none to be seen. It was truly sad, particularly to have none at Owensboro City Hall, the Morton Holbrook Judicial Center and Smothers Park.
Owensboro has had its own cases of COVID-19, as well as deaths. Showing empathy through the display of green lights in the downtown area seems to be the least we can do.
Carol Alvey
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.