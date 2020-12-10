I was quite disappointed to read in the Nov. 21 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer the plans by the Republican majority for the 2021 legislative session.
In a time when food insecurity has doubled, many workers are unsure of their next paycheck and small business is threatened with bankruptcy, what do our local representatives Matt Castlen and Suzanne Miles have planned? Perhaps a bill to add back the unemployment insurance personnel who were remove during the last administration? A bill to ensure that workers don't lose their health insurance due to layoffs? Relief for small businesses struggling during the pandemic? No. As always, it's about them, not you!
Their feelings are hurt because Gov. Andy Beshear chose to take advice on dealing with the pandemic from infectious disease experts rather than seeking their counsel. In the absence of any federal leadership, Beshear has done and excellent job of trying to control the pandemic! His emergency powers have been confirmed by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
These restrictions are difficult, but similar to those used by every state that's tried to control the loss of life. I suggest Miles and Castlen use their positions to help deal with the pandemic and not take unfair pot shots at the governor.
Robert Mayton
Owensboro
