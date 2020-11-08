Recently, I was watching “Home Team Friday” on local TV station, WEHT25/Cable 11. The coverage of the Kentucky football games from Friday night was minimal, to say the least — approximately 20 seconds or less showing one highlight of the Apollo/Daviess County game. That was it for the coverage of the Kentucky high school football games. The rest of the program centered on Indiana high school football only.
Kentucky high school football deserves more coverage than what is being televised on this broadcast. Sports reporter Randall Parmley and his sports reporting crew might consider spending more time and effort covering Kentucky high school football as part of their “Home Team
Friday” program.
As I stated, Kentucky high school football deserves better recognition than what is being offered on this program. Give it some thought “Home Team Friday” people. To me, it’s a no-brainer.
Don Clark
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.