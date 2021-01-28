I have known Ted Lolley for years and can attest to the fact that he is as passionate about politics as he is about helping the community in which he lives. We never agreed on anything political, but we were always friends.
His inappropriate Facebook comment regarding Vice President Kamala Harris was unfortunate and vulgar, and I am sure he regretted his words as soon as he said them.
I agree wholeheartedly with Madison Silvert's comment that we should offer Mr. Lolley some grace and forgiveness. Ted is committed to the Owensboro community. He has served on numerous committees and boards and his knowledge and expertise should not be disregarded. I am more concerned that someone sent this to the newspaper to fuel the flames which divide us as a nation. Who of us is perfect?
Beverly Lovan
Frankfort
