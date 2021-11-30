Gary Boswell’s recent ridicule of Larry Miller’s letter to the editor was a reminder that many of us exercise our usual partisan outrage for a while, then like everything else in a nation with an attention span not much longer than a TV commercial, issues are forgotten.
In the meantime, we’ll separate into our usual camps and identify all of the obvious causes and culprits except for one: ourselves.
But before we move on, and before we return to partisan bickering and ridicule, we should remember that some issues come about for one reason and one reason only: it’s what we wanted.
Boswell’s claim that “the people of Kentucky don’t care that much about political parties right now” isn’t quite worthy of a “chocolate-covered cow patty,” but it is a reflection of his own attention span.
I’m sure Boswell realizes the nation is at a crossroads due to what has emerged after the decimation of the GOP and its once regarded ideals and principles. From what I’ve seen, and admirably so, Kentucky does indeed care regardless of political affiliation.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
