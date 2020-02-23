I beg to differ with Tim' O'Bryan's letter to the Messenger-Inquirer on Feb. 1 stating that the Washington Post and New York Times articles are biased toward liberalism and should not be published in our paper.
First of all, a newspaper should serve its customers by presenting all sides of an issue. I believe the Messenger-Inquirer does this exceedingly well.
It covers local and national news, sports events, business news and often has an op/ed section. The paper covers the daily events in our small community, major events in the nation and the world and is completely unbiased. It is an excellent source of accurate information and should be applauded for its neutrality when it deals with any subject.
For example, Mr. O'Bryan, our paper has had conservative articles by the London School of Business, Cal Thomas, National Review, and it may surprise you, even the Washington Post has conservative articles. I suggest you turn your TV to Fox News for good examples of incorrect and very biased news reporting.
Emil Ahnell
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.