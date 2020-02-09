In a recent Reader's Write letter, Mr. Tim O’Bryan questioned why the Messenger-Inquirer would print “bias liberal propaganda” from the New York Times and Washington Post.
The M-I relies mainly on the Associated Press for reporting of both national and international news in normally the first three pages of each edition. Then there is the page that I think draws O’Bryan’s wrath, citing an absence of “investigative reporting, just opinions.”
This top of this page is clearly and boldly marked “Opinion."
We “all know what opinions are like," however, there are those who prefer hearing multiple sides of issues to enhance their objectivity, prevent bigotry and initiate dialogue for common ground. I’d exercise caution before using the word “propaganda” ... which is used primarily to promote a particular political cause.
I think if Mr. O’Bryan is feeling “misinformed," I’ll remind him that Mark Twain’s quote was poignant for a reason. Wherever you go to get information, you’re going to have to deal with bias. That’s why research and a demand for the truth are imperative. The research doesn’t end when you find the answer you want to hear, and agree with.
Washington Post contributor Marc Thiessen and New York Times columnist Bill Kristol are as “conservative” as it gets, along with Cal Thomas, and others. In all, I’d say the M-I is neither “liberal” nor “conservative." By offering varying “opinions," the M-I does what we should demand and respects one of journalism’s core principles -- impartiality.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
