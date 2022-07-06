Young Kentuckians need to know that the Republican-controlled state legislature has placed an amendment on the Nov. 8th ballot called the "Kentucky No Right to Abortion" Constitutional amendment. If passed, it would declare there is nothing in the Kentucky constitution that gives the right to abortion.
Since Republicans took control of the state legislature in 2016, they have passed a dozen laws to restrict or ban abortion. In 2019, they passed a trigger law that if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, then abortion would be illegal in Kentucky. A federal judge has put the enforcement of the law on hold temporarily.
Republican legislators passed another law this year that, among other things, makes receiving FDA abortion pills in the mail a crime. The same law requires people to file a birth-death certificate for natural miscarriages, as well as abortions, making this private experience and the parents’ names public record. This law is also temporarily on hold.
In June, the unelected Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave each state legislature control of whether you can end a pregnancy.
Please register to vote. Vote in Kentucky’s November election. Vote "no" to the "Kentucky No Right to Abortion" Constitutional amendment. Vote for state legislators who respect your right to make decisions and to privacy. Make sure you, not the state, decide when you start or add to your family.
Barbara Bennett
Owensboro
