Spikes in coronavirus cases at meat processing plants around the country make it obvious that the CDC guidelines for critical workers need clarification. Many employers in our area follow these guidelines and may soon find they would better have had stricter rules.
The present practice is to encourage employees to continue at work until they show visible signs of infection, even though they already have a serious chance of infection from a stricken family member or carpool share. For several days, they will unknowingly pass on the infection to coworkers. If its progress is unhindered, half the plant will be sick within a couple of weeks.
The social distancing rules that apply to the population at large would serve these employers better. Any worker who is judged to have a high chance of infection should self-quarantine. The plant might have to operate at 75% capacity for a while, but that is better than a complete shutdown.
As an aside, let me put in a plea for critical workers required to put themselves at risk in this way to be paid at overtime rates. I would be happy to pay more for my chicken from the savings of eating at home.
Hervey Howell
Owensboro
