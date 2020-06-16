I went to Kroger recently, and more than half of the customers didn’t wear a mask. Many of those same people came in with another and some even brought their children with them. Aren’t we supposed to limit one shopper from each family?
I thought that we were to be doing physical distancing, but many didn’t seem concerned. Evidently a number of our fellow humans don’t care about the Kroger workers or you or me, and maybe not even themselves.
After leaving the store, I called the Kroger on East Fourth Street where I shopped. The manager had gone for the day, so I talked to the one in charge about this and was told that they didn’t have the authority to enforce masks, etc. I then called the corporate office and asked for a manager and was put on hold. No one came to the phone after a time, so I hung up.
When I was a little person, I was taught respect. We are in deep trouble if we continue down this road.
Louis Clements
Owensboro
The exact same occurrence happened to me last week, at Kroger on Parrish, and at Sam's Club! I agree with Mr. Clements, what has happened to us? No masks, no social distancing, no wonder COVID19 cases continue to rise! I say this respectfully, "PLEASE don't go to public places without wearing a mask!"
