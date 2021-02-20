Lately, I have been thinking about the COVID-19 virus; well, to be accurate, about micro-organisms in general. These tiny bugs can attach to our bodies and enter through various portals like our nose, mouth, eyes and even through open wounds. Once they find a way in, they start to colonize and thrive in complex communities within our body undetected for long periods. Some of these critters can be harmless, while some are far more damaging, even fatal.
If these harmful bugs find the body to be accepting, they multiply quickly before our immune system has had time to build up its ability to defend itself from the invader — an invader able to reproduce and transmit its undesirable traits to future generations. Worse, the human being can reproduce in a matter of decades, but a virus will replicate itself in a matter of minutes giving the virus a genetic advantage. It can be fatal if not detected, neutered and/or eliminated.
If you have ever experienced “butterflies in your stomach” or made a decision you “felt in your gut,” you’ve witnessed the connection to our nervous system in our digestive tract trying to eliminate toxins or allergens dangerous to the body. If the body has produced the defense in the form of antibodies in enough quantity and in time, it can not only purge the body of its infection through defecation but configure itself to respond in the future quicker and more effectively.
Let’s hope we never experience a presidential infection again.
Randal Lanham
Hardinsburg
