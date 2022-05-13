Reader’s Write
I am writing this letter in support of Janie Marksberry for Daviess County commissioner. Janie was born on a farm and understands hard work and the importance of agriculture and rural values. I can certainly respect this having lived on a farm almost all of my life and having always been a member of the rural agricultural community of St. Joseph. Being raised on a farm instills within you certain values that you can’t get anywhere else.
Janie has been a successful real estate agent for over 35 years. When it came time to sell our first home, Janie was the right person for us. We had our house on the market for a good while and had been unable to move it. Janie reached out to us and told us she could sell our house. She had it sold within a week. Janie is hardworking, honest and works with integrity. Because of her hard work, my husband, John, and I were able to build our dream home on our cattle farm. Farming has always been a part of my life.
Janie understands issues about land development, planning and zoning, and will be conservative on taxes. All of these things are important to the future of Daviess County and its residents.
I believe that Janie is the right person for county commissioner and Daviess County. Please vote for Janie Marksberry on election day.
Marilou Murphy
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.