If you're looking for a fresh set of eyes and a new perspective on county issues, Janie Marksberry is your candidate for Daviess County commissioner.
Janie was born and raised here in Daviess County, which helps her know firsthand, not only the positives but, also areas in the county that need to be brought to attention.
Janie is willing to tackle and address citizen concerns and, together, come up with solutions that would benefit everyone.
This hometown girl has a genuine passion for the community and the way of life for all ages.
Vote Janie Marksberry for county commissioner!
Jim and Karen Grise
Owensboro
