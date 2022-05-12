The voters of Daviess County have a great opportunity for positive change. My friend Janie Marksberry is running for East Daviess County commissioner.
Janie is a lifelong resident of Daviess County. She has owned a successful business in real estate for many years. Her knowledge and experience as a business owner is invaluable as a commissioner.
Janie was president of the “Stop the Outerloop” effort. She knows the value of hard work and preserving what is important to the voters. Her integrity, experience, knowledge and dedication are unparalleled.
I believe Janie Marksberry is the most qualified candidate running for this office. I encourage all Daviess County voters to cast their vote for Janie Marksberry, a woman not afraid to tackle the needs of our community.
Jonnie Cambron-Phillips
Utica
