Mitch McConnell has a GOP primary challenger. His name is C. Wesley Morgan. Morgan is challenging McConnell's "conservative" record on items such as right to life and "tearing Obamacare out root and branch."
Mr. Morgan seems to be having trouble getting coverage of his campaign. Could it be that the Kentucky GOP fears his message? McConnell would not defend his "conservative" record when Matt Bevin challenged it in 2014 and is ducking Wesley Morgan now. I wonder why that is.
Sam Bruntz
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.