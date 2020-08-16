McConnell delaying virus aid delays our recovery
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell is not looking out for Kentuckians by deliberately delaying COVID-19 virus aid legislation for over a month, while also making statements of allowing state and local governments to declare bankruptcy.
Local and state officials depend on a responsive federal government when America is fighting a pandemic. The frontline teachers, medical staffs, EMTs, police and firefighters all need assurance of funding to plan and better protect our community.
McConnell’s political inaction delays federal aid, which then delays the recovery for us all.
David S. Marksberry
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.