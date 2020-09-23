A recent campaign ad touts Mitch McConnell as the only one of four Congressional leaders being “common sense middle of the country.” The other three being from California and New York. Also in this ad, McConnell himself bragged about him being the “common sense middle of the country” guy.
U.S. News and World Report did an intensive review of all states in several categories.
Kentucky ranked the 40th worst state in which to live -- 44th in health care, 48th in health care quality, 38th in education, 43rd in higher education, 39th in economy, 44th in employment, 44th in economic opportunity and 45th in fiscal stability.
Remember, these rankings are the worst. By the way, California is ranked #19 and New York #25.
To be fair, there are some categories where Kentucky fared better, but these are highlighted because the campaign ad praised Sen. McConnell as doing a good job for Kentuckians. But in these important areas, McConnell has failed miserably.
After 35 years in Congress, “commons sense” McConnell has his state rated at 40th worst of 50 states. So that's how the senator took care of Kentucky and Kentuckians.
Now let's see how Mitch took care of Mitch during his 35 years in Congress, many as a leader. Moscow Mitch began his Congressional career with almost $0 wealth. 35 years later, according to reports, he is worth $35 million.
Amazing how $35 million and the best low-cost Senate health care plan can influence a change of mind about benefits for the folks he represents.
Wayne Herbst
Philpot
