In March 2016, Sen. Mitch McConnell said, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of the Supreme Court Justices. Therefore, any appointment made by a sitting President in an election year would be null and void.”
This was in reference to President Obama naming Merrick Garland as a replacement for the deceased Justice Antonin Scalia. Even knowing that there weren’t enough votes in the Senate to confirm the nominee, it never came up for a vote and the matter died.
Fast forward to today, September 2020. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, and within a matter of hours, Mitch McConnell issues a statement that he will vote to confirm President Trump’s nominee.
McConnell just conveniently forgot what he said just a few short years ago. And that this is an election year, even though he is running ads in this state to keep his job.
And it doesn’t look like McConnell has much faith in Trump winning his election bid, or he’d wait until after the election to confirm. And I thought McConnell believed everything Trump says. He acts like it.
Probably the biggest outcome of this will be that the American people will have even more reason to distrust their elected officials, and it will be another crack in one of our most established bedrock democratic organizations, the U.S. Senate.
And if any Senator that was in power in 2016, who agreed with McConnell on this, votes to confirm before the election, they uphold as big of a double standard as McConnell does.
David Fleischmann
Owensboro
