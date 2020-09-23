Mitch McConnell is nothing but a power hungry hypocrite. When Justice Scalia died in February 2016, almost nine months before the presidential election, McConnell said, and I quote, "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
President Obama had every right to fill this Supreme Court vacancy, but Mitch, the obstructionist, wouldn’t even allow a hearing for Merrick Garland. Two hours after it was announced that Justice Ginsburg had passed and 46 days before the election he says, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
So it’s we can do it when there’s a Republican president, but you can’t when a Democrat is president. That’s just more of McConnell’s unethical behavior on display, but I would expect nothing less from a man who has supported and enabled the worst and most corrupt president in modern history.
Mike Peacock
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.