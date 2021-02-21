The impeachment of former president Donald J. Trump was entirely about holding a president to account for unacceptable behavior. Nothing else.
To Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, your vote to acquit is cowardly and a repudiation of your oath of office to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
House impeachment managers showed beyond dispute that Trump started building his big lie about a "stolen election" months before a single vote was cast, then repeated it over and over and over again until many of his supporters came to believe it, despite the absolute absence of any supporting evidence.
McConnell and Paul were complicit in the big lie when they amplified it over and over again. In my honest opinion, all of the senators and representatives who did this should also be impeached on the same grounds.
To quote The Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland:
"Failing to convict the former president ... send[s] a clear and alarming message: future elections can be overturned by force.”
Further in the article, he says, “[This] president who urged a murderous mob to overturn a democratic election by force, who watched them attempt it, who did nothing to stop it and even directed their anger towards specific, named targets."
Leading to his question: "What more would a president have to do to be found guilty of inciting an insurrection?"
The votes to acquit stain you all with dishonor and disgrace and potentially dooms American democracy. Shame on you.
Jackson Barnett
Owensboro
