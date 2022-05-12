I am asking for my fellow citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County to re-elect Judge Shannon L. Meyer as judge for the Sixth Judicial District, Division III. Shannon is currently the sitting judge for this position, appointed by a bipartisan committee chaired by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton.
She served 21 years as an assistant Daviess County attorney. She also maintained a private law practice. Both these positions concentrated on civil and felony prosecution of non-payment of child support and paternity establishment, juvenile court guardian ad litem appointments, planning and zoning, condemnation proceedings, business contracts, divorce, child custody, and international and domestic adoptions.
Her broad scope of legal experience gives her a strong foundation for making accurate and fair decisions from the bench. As an involved mother of three children, ages 16, 20 and 22, Shannon has still made time to serve her community. She and I were both founding members and board members of Impact 100 Owensboro where she served as our legal counsel for a number of years.
As a community volunteer and former city commissioner who is extremely proud of our community, I feel blessed to have a person of Shannon’s caliber seeking this important seat.
Please vote to keep Shannon Meyer as district judge.
Deborah Nunley-Winters
Owensboro
