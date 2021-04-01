After reading the policy statement on the editorial page, it is my understanding that the editorial board is responsible for all that is published on this page of the Messenger-Inquirer. Therefore, this letter is a question regarding the cartoon published March 6, 2021. It was a political caricature of Mike Lindell, nationally known as the MyPillow man.
Years ago, a newsman ended his program with “the rest of the story.” The question is: What is the rest of the story? Mike Lindell is a recovering addict who became the nationally known MyPillow man. His story could prevent numerous deaths with its message of hope.
The final question is: Do you care enough to publish the rest of the story?
Shirley Barnett
Owensboro
