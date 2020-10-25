Bill Moss is a man of skills in banking, special planning projects and evaluations, and one who is quite capable of fulfilling the needs of Owensboro as a city commissioner.
I have known Bill for over 50 years. He has remained humbled, caring with compassion — the act to alleviate the suffering of others — with empathy and love. He seeks to surround himself with ways to improve himself through education (i.e. college courses), seminars and inquiring others of specific knowledge and skills on matters at hand, such as the children, the elderly, the homeless, veterans and so on.
Discussing issues like these is a great sign of Bill doing something to add to what he is already doing! Now, he’s ready to take the step to prove his involvement on a larger scale. I will be placing my vote on Nov. 3 for No. 14, Bill Moss.
Remember his Motto: “I’m on your side!” I love it!
Archie Johnson
Owensboro
