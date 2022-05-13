Reader’s Write
There are some really important elections on May 17. Three people are running for Daviess judge-executive in the primary. Two of the candidates, Will Mounts and Charlie Castlen, are proven conservative Republicans.
Even though we like both men, we will be voting for Will Mounts. Will has strong leadership skills and is not afraid to speak out on the issues that face our community. He serves on the Economic Development Council (EDC) and is involved in the Go-Fame program to train workers.
Please educate yourself on all the candidates and vote on May 17.
Gary and Meg Boswell
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.