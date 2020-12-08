What wonderful news was on the front page of our newspaper on Nov. 19 concerning the county and establishing an animal clinic at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. This will help make our county and the animal shelter examples of what needs to be done to help animals and the animal population.
The shelter has done a wonderful job of lessening the rate of euthanasias at their facility. The staff and volunteers work tirelessly to be in touch with rescues throughout the nation to help take some of our animals that cannot be adopted here and that saves lives.
The final and best solution though comes from low-cost spaying and neutering, because there are not enough homes for all of the animals that are born. Therefore, many end up at shelters who eventually have to euthanize even if they don't want to.
Thank you to Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and the county commissioners for seeing this need and taking action in making it a reality.
Carol Alvey
Owensboro
