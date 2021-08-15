The mayor has recommended a study be made for the construction of a boat dock, and it appears a determination has already been made for the dock's location to be at English Park.
There is adequate parking for owners who pull their boats in and out each day, and there is a concrete catwalk of about a city block in length with embedded tie-ups on the north side. On the south side, enough soil needs to be removed to accommodate 10 to 12 houseboats, somewhat like the holding basins located around town. There are also two platforms higher than the catwalk on which an office and small grocery store could be located and where gasoline could be sold to somewhat defray the cost of operation.
For boats traveling up and down the river, a telephone would be needed for arranging shopping or sit-down dinners. A bend in the river sometimes causes driftwood, but fortunately, there is a market for driftwood, which could be sold or cut up for construction of the office.
The boat dock should be supported by the chamber of commerce, Daviess Fiscal Court, the Department of Fish and Wildlife and merchants.
Some towns and counties do not have a river.
Calvin Robinson
Owensboro
