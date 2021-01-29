In her letter published Jan. 14, Carolyn Williamson made multiple assertions basically supported by her watching “hours of public testimony before state legislatures.” She even spoke of requests made to Mike Pence from state legislators, who himself would certainly would have benefited from a different result in the past election.
She then made claims of how this past election was handled differently in the past alluding to Democrats being given an unfair advantage. She certainly is comfortable ignoring and dismissing the recent history of the popular vote.
Her final assertion was prefaced by the infamous “one anonymous whistle blower” (maybe curveball) to state, “All that needed to be done was allow an audit of the machines in question and a true examination of the ballots.” The MTV generation must have switched channels to Fox News!
There have been no findings of widespread fraud in any state during the 2020 elections. And it would take a very large commission of fraud to overturn the election.
Trump’s own election security agency declared the 2020 presidential election to have been the most secure in history. Trump's own appointed judges found no problems with this election multiple times. There were audits and recounts galore in Republican-run states, none which came close to changing the result of this past election. Finally, there are media companies preparing to defend themselves in court for reporting erroneous and misleading stories about the voting machines in question.
Randal Lanham
Hardinsburg
