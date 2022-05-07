In a recent letter (M-I, April 28, 2022), Mark A. Potts gave no evidence for his assertion that people who vote for Democrats will receive a cool reception by God on Judgment Day. At issue: the Democratic Party’s alleged stand on abortion.
My reading of God’s stand on abortion in the Holy Bible is that he never publicly stated a position on the subject. His actions, however, in numerous instances indicate he had no regard for lives developing in the human womb. The Great Flood is a prime example. The multitudes, denied passage on Noah’s Ark, were left to drown. Obviously, these included large numbers of pregnant women carrying in their wombs what Potts refers to as “the most vulnerable among us.”
Mr. Potts may have good reasons for opposing abortion and abstaining from voting for Democrats, but having to stand in God’s judgment at death is not among them.
Paul Morsey
Owensboro
