I find it truly despicable that the Convention and Visitors Bureau's justification for their cell tracking campaign is that “programs like it are operating all over the country." It is a page straight from the Communist Party of China’s playbook on social control.
I guarantee you that if you were to put this to a vote in Daviess County, it would get shot down overwhelmingly – even if the phones they're “tracking” are “visitors” and not local citizens. How long before they use the same technology on us? I tell you true: it’s already happening. They are sneaking as many of these communistic social controls as they can without asking the people what they think about them.
They know they have a limited window to do it in as well – about seven months. The only way these idiots that claim democracy while they censor your right to speech can stay in power would be a fraud so large it will be unrivaled in the world. And everyone will know it.
The direction these parties are taking us is truly terrifying. I refer to both parties, because it’s not just the Democrats who are to blame for the socialist ideals they are forcing down Americans’ throats, but the old school Republicans who stand aside and do nothing but watch share the blame.
We need to elect a new generation of Republicans who share values with the American people they represent.
Juan Marinez Vadez
Utica
