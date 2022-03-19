When President Biden took office in January 2021, the USA was energy independent. In fact, we were exporting oil and natural gas to other countries. President Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline and placed restrictions on energy production. We are now dependent on oil imports from foreign countries. In 2021, we imported 17.8 million barrels of oil from Russia. Is that still going on today?
Europe is 50% dependent on oil and natural gas from Russia today. Putin and Russia invaded Ukraine and President Biden placed sanctions on Russia. Those sanctions were merely symbolic, and they won't stop the Ukraine war or Putin. Putin knows as long as we are dependent on Russian energy, we won't do much sanction damage to Russia. Vladimir Putin is now a terrorist and a war criminal because the invasion of Ukraine has killed civilians.
Mr. President, with all due respect, show some guts and backbone! Do not take one more drop of oil from Putin or Russia. Get the USA back to energy independence. We can do this. The only way to stop Putin is to run the Russian economy down the toilet. With tough sanctions and Russian soldiers' body bags returning from Ukraine, the Russian people will kick Putin's rear end out.
James Goodall
Utica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.