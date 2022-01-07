In his Jan. 4, 2022, Readers Write letter entitled “Congress should worry about protecting border, not the Capitol,” right-wing Trump apologist and George Patton impersonator James Goodall decried instances during 2020 of “looting, rioting, burning and chaos by Antifa/BLM groups.”
While it is indeed regrettable, (if the casualty figure he cited is correct), that “over 25 people [were] killed during [that] period of chaos,” he then proceeded to characterize as merely a "one-day protest" the infamous Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters, who assaulted the very foundation of our democratic republic by attempting to overturn our nation’s presidential election results.
It was during this “protest” that a gallows was erected on Capitol grounds among shouts of “Hang Mike Pence!” It was because of this “protest” that police officer Brian Sicknick died, 138 of his fellow officers were injured, and four more died by suicide within 7 months.
It was during this “protest” that MAGA mobsters spread feces throughout the Capitol building. It was during this “protest” that $1.5 million in damages was done to the Capitol building while the instigator, Donald Trump, cocooning himself in his private dining room, sat idly by for hours watching the events play out on television while tweeting criticisms of his vice president.
Something is wrong when a supposedly patriotic military retiree so shamelessly downplays the significance of the most violent assault on our nation’s Capital since British troops attacked it in 1814.
Steve Logsdon
Livermore
