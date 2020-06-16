I love Owensboro. Born, raised and spent most of my life right here. I like downtown. It is attractive and aesthetically appealing, but there’s a sigh in my soul when it comes to our ever-expanding alcohol identity.
Alcohol is a thief, a false friend, a hypnotizing deceiver. When celebrated it will flow like a tainted river into public streets, entertainment districts and private homes, legitimizing dark humor, dismantling natural inhibitions, diminishing spiritual appetites, increasing crime, and mothering a vast throng of ills upon society.
Some will minimize its effect, but others are unable. Children become unattended, untaught, unfed, under-dressed and unwanted. Greater access enlarges its footprint, insuring the spread of its venom to future generations.
Increased exposure contributes to highways stained with blood, more domestic violence calls, over-crowded prisons, backed-up divorce courts, enlarged cancer clinics, absenteeism, unsustainable disability rolls and diminished economic growth.
Religion succumbs to its spell by offering mistaken arguments for divine sanction, unashamedly bringing it into Holy Communion as a representation of the pure, untainted and undefiled blood of Jesus. Abominable.
Dry cities, counties and districts are vanishing (along with good mores), following the lure of popularity and prosperity, only to realize in the end that it’s a mirage, a structure built with untempered mortar, understanding too late that we’ve traded dollars for pennies, laughter for languish and peace for poverty of soul.
Proverbs 20:1 — Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.
Pastor Tim A. Hall
Owensboro
