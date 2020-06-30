In her June 27 letter to the editor, Cynthia Evans couched the validity of the Confederate statue in Owensboro by expounding on America’s history of unbiased racism, evil doled out to Native Americans, Asians, Latinos, as well as blacks, a perspective unique to Euro-American’s as if demeaning all cultures equally other than your own has merit. Break out a copy of Kipling’s White Man’s Burden!
She then speaks of police being necessary to keep order and to avoid anarchy and eventually military takeover. Good intentions aside, I can’t help but ponder how different her position would be if she were Black and experiencing that order being perpetrated on people who look like her, murdered by men dressed and armed like soldiers. Soldiers that seldom if ever face any consequence for taking the lives of so many unarmed civilians, not even collateral damage. Even in war there are war crimes!
Statues, and most certainly monuments, are erected to honor great figures in history, and Evans makes a point to tell us the statue in Owensboro was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Does she know that the United Daughters of The Confederacy also erected a monument to the Klu Klux Klan near Charlotte, N.C.? I wonder if she knows the UDC is the premier group in America that has a long history of “white-washing” actual history in order to harmonize the evil apartheid that was American slavery? The right of states to declare people as property? Seriously? That is the real departure from history in evil script.
For me, that statue is the tombstone over honor itself.
Randal Lanham
Owensboro
