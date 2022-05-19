Before he was elected, Donald Trump said he was America's last chance. As a result of his presidency and his appointment of Supreme Court justices, it is apparent that Roe vs. Wade is about to be overturned.
Abortion has been legal in the United States for 49 years, which is the same length of time as a jubilee in ancient Israel. A jubilee year is the 50th year, which is a time for forgiveness, new beginnings and re-establishment of rightful property. I believe this is America's opportunity to turn away from its evil practice of infanticide for the sake of personal convenience and turn our hearts back toward the will of God.
This sin is not unforgivable and God is both a patient and merciful God. But there is a limit to his patience.
How many more children have been killed in the United States as infants than were killed under King Herod or by Pharoh? There is really nothing new under the sun and abortion is not a new invention.
COVID-19 may as well have been God's final warning shot across the bow of the United States of America. May God bless and forgive America and may the Supreme Court make the just decision.
John Foster
Owensboro
