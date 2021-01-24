OH doing excellent job with vaccinations
On Jan. 14, we received our COVID-19 vaccination at Owensboro Health. We want to thank the hospital staff for an excellent planned and executed operation.
It was streamlined from the beginning until the end — temperature taking, registration, actually getting our shot and the 15-minute waiting period. (And for your information, the shot didn’t hurt, and the only side effect has been a sore arm.)
The hospital needs to be commended for doing such an excellent job.
Jim and Emma Lou Marrett
Owensboro
