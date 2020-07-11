The murder of George Floyd was inexcusable, as was the rioting that followed. We are living in the perilous times that Paul described in Second Timothy and the deceptive times Jesus described in Matthew 24.
It is true that Black lives matter, but so do white, brown, yellow, red and unborn lives. There is a time to kneel, but not at the national anthem. We should kneel before the cross of Jesus who was crucified by sinful men to pay for our sins. There is one race, the human race. Peaceful demonstrations are fine, but burning, looting and assaulting are not. Most police are honorable people and we need them.
Many rioters were members of Communist front groups, such as Antifa and Black Lives Matters. These groups are well-funded, divisive, overflowing with hateful rhetoric and will riot on command. Like the Bolsheviks of 1917, they attack the police and civil order. They shout justice and destroy businesses of Black and white owners. Their hatred of history was displayed by defacing the Lincoln Monument, the World War II monument and even the monument honoring the Black 54th Regiment memorialized by the movie "Glory." By removing and defacing statues, they become the modern book burners.
Communism's goal is world revolution. Communists hate America's history and faith. In spite of its faults, our nation is still the best hope for liberty and opportunity. We liberate nations, not enslave them. Jesus Christ is our only hope this hour for healing our land and souls.
Mike Reeves
Owensboro
