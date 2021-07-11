The Commonwealth of Kentucky is now experiencing the benefits of the American Rescue Plan that was passed by Congress in March. Even though this plan will provide much-needed support for all of our local schools and help businesses and local citizens, it is very unfortunate that not one of our Republican senators or representatives voted for this legislation.
Let me repeat that ... not a single one. Yet, already we see some of these elected officials coming home and taking credit for funding they voted against.
Please think about that the next time you go to the polls or hear the latest excuses for why Kentucky doesn’t need any of these American Rescue funds. Support candidates who will vote to help Kentuckians!
Larry Miller
Owensboro
