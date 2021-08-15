In response to Larry Conder’s In My View (M-I, July 30), I believe the main reason why Owensboro has difficulty attracting industry is the lack of a qualified workforce.
Owensboro can be accessed via four-lane highways, rail, river and the airport. We have plenty of areas that can be developed or redeveloped to provide physical infrastructure for a business or industry. But what is the point of locating a business somewhere where you cannot find enough qualified employees?
“Build it and they will come” is not a sound business philosophy.
Local governments offer generous incentives to businesses to locate here only to have them leave or scale back when the incentives expire. A business researching Owensboro would find out why. Many of our young people often leave town after high school never to return except to visit.
Even before COVID-19, local businesses were having difficulty finding and keeping quality employees. So why would a business want to locate here if it knows it’s going to have staffing issues? There is not a quick and simple solution to this problem. Quality employees don’t just suddenly materialize.
Former Judge Executive Reid Haire was on the right track when he convinced WKU to open a satellite campus here. If that campus could be developed into a free-standing public university, it would be a start and make Owensboro more attractive to businesses.
Difficult problems require difficult and often unpopular decisions to be made. Nothing is going to change until we have community leaders willing to make those decisions.
Jason Roberts
Utica
