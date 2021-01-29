With all of the buildings that are empty on South Frederica, why hasn't anyone thought of putting in a cafeteria? It is a place where people can go and pick out just what they want to eat and pay for only those foods.
A cafeteria is an eatery where you do not serve yourself, but a counter person dishes for you, therefore eliminating germs, etc. from people serving themselves. It is so much safer, healthier, and yes, cheaper. So many of us cannot eat enough to make it affordable to eat at a buffet.
Also, why not construct an indoor amusement park in the empty Sears building and/or any of the other empty stores? It can give people of all ages something to do.
Linda Blanding
Owensboro
