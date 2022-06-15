Kentucky Humanities recently brought our 50th anniversary to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Owensboro community with New Grass in the Bluegrass featuring Woodsong’s Old-Time Radio Hour host Michael Johnathon in conversation with the Father of New Grass, Sam Bush.
The duo captivated the audience with their musical talent and discussion of storytelling through song, the distinction between Bluegrass and New Grass music, and Sam’s rise to fame.
Kentucky Humanities has a longstanding relationship with the Owensboro community, including board members representing the area, support from the Marilyn & William Young Charitable Foundation and the Lawrence Augusta Hager Educational Foundation, and a fruitful partnership with the Daviess County Public Library, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools. All provided assurance that this event would be met with enthusiasm, and the community did not disappoint!
Owensboro has embraced Kentucky Humanities programs, including Prime Time Family Reading at Newton Parrish Elementary School, School Days at Cravens Elementary School, Kentucky Chautauqua at Kentucky Wesleyan College, Kentucky Reads book discussions at Owensboro Beyond Bunco Club, Speakers Bureau programs at the Daviess County Public Library, Kentucky Humanities magazine delivered throughout the region, and a grant awarded to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, remind us of the support our programs have received from you and for which we are grateful.
Here’s to 50 years! May our partnership in humanities-based programs and the dedication we have built across the decades continue in the Owensboro community for the next 50.
Bill Goodman
Lexington
