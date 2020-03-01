As a retired military officer with long-standing ties to Owensboro, I am proud that the Daviess Fiscal Court is considering a non-discrimination ordinance. It’s the right thing to do.
Today, gay and lesbian men and women are valued members of every branch of our armed forces. At a time when less than 1% of Americans are willing to serve, they volunteer to go in harm’s way — repeatedly — to protect our way of life and the freedoms that most citizens take for granted.
They serve in places like Iraq and Afghanistan where they share in the risks and hardships of combat, including the very real possibility of death or injury.
Publicly telling veterans “thank you for your service” and then also telling some of them that we really don’t care when they are faced with bigotry because of the way they were born is hypocritical. It’s great to begin Fiscal Court meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance; there is something wrong, however, if the rest of the meeting shows a complete indifference to discrimination in housing and employment against some of those who defend that flag.
I believe passing this ordinance is an important part of keeping faith with our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who happen to be gay or lesbian. Their willingness to lay their lives on the line helps keep us free, and I hope that the members of Fiscal Court will stand up for these men and women the way they stand up for all of us.
Maj. Gen. D. Allen Youngman
U.S. Army (retired)
