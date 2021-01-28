I am saddened to learn that the Rev. Brian Gibson, pastor of His Church here in Owensboro, has received death threats for his presence at the rally this month in Washington D.C. that turned violent. One of the greatest freedoms that we as Americans enjoy is the freedom to express our beliefs, which include the right to peacefully protest. The Rev. Gibson was exercising that freedom and was well within his right to do so.
To threaten violence is to use violence as a tool. To threaten a person for exercising their constitutional rights is to strike at the heart of our nation, just as much as those who entered the Capitol by violence. It also violates what is at the heart of our Owensboro community: to be a neighbor to one another, no matter what our differences. There is no place for such behavior in our community and in our nation.
Father Ray Clark
Owensboro
