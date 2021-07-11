We’ll know what to expect if another carefully disguised “Patriot Rally” survives its planning stages. The latest involves a Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center and fairgrounds setting in September. While rumors fly as to the identities of guest speakers, rest assured that the primary tactic utilized by conspiracy theorists will be in play again — that of moving the goal posts if asked for proof. We’ve seen calls to present solid evidence answered by naming impressive-sounding witnesses who endorse harmonious bigoted world views.
The organizers will find someone with a penchant for exaggerating debate among experts for any issue. They’ll imply that disagreements shouldn’t be used to justify anything being engineered by the government for some diabolical end. Their tendency is claiming some kind of casual connection from random coincidences giving birth to their unfounded ideas, then take grains of truth and cast a narrative around them.
We’ll hear the thought-terminating clichés again like, “You’re being lied to. It’s all lies.” They’ll end every discussion of a point without addressing the argument itself. That’s when it’s time to leave the discussion for another day and leave the “patriots” for their own inevitable confrontations with truths and themselves.
We may have to settle for Mike Lindell as an encore guest speaker, because, once again, former President Donald Trump is set to be reinstated, this time in August, and he may be too busy for an appearance. All I want from Lindell, is an honest comprehensive explanation for the previous failed oval office reinstatements.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
