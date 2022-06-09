Peace is maintained with arms that are held responsibly
The Wednesday, June 1, Opinion section ran a call for a conversation about gun crimes, followed by three arguments in favor of restrictive gun laws. This juxtaposition hardly makes sense; there can’t be any conversation without equal possession of arms.
Laws that restrict gun possession are themselves enforced by the threat of gun use. If we accept these laws then we decide that some people may possess guns but others may not. How will we make this decision? By discussing it, as mentioned. And that discussion will happen among those with guns, of course. Those without guns won’t contribute to the conversation at all because their voices hold no weight. For them, the discussion is irrelevant; violence can happen to them at any time by the will of those armed.
When all parties have arms, a discussion must take place in order to keep the peace, and it’s only possible between those who choose to avoid violence, those who use arms responsibly. Limit the arms, or limit the responsibility, and you limit the discussion. Our forefathers knew this. It’s why they wrote the Second Amendment, so we could hold a discussion from all sides in an effort to prevent violence.
A discussion about mass shootings held by people without arms is nothing more than rhetoric. Those with arms will do all the real talking and make all the important decisions, and they’ll act on those decisions with the threat of violent force.
Peace is maintained with arms that are held responsibly.
Isaac Hale
Owensboro
